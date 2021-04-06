Menu
2015 Tesla Model S

96,931 KM

Details Description Features

$62,950

+ tax & licensing
$62,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2015 Tesla Model S

2015 Tesla Model S

P85D AUTOPILOT, FULLY LOADED, REAR RECARO SEATS!

2015 Tesla Model S

P85D AUTOPILOT, FULLY LOADED, REAR RECARO SEATS!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$62,950

+ taxes & licensing

96,931KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6893445
  • Stock #: 1-21-049
  • VIN: 5YJSA1H26FFP73406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,931 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on Black Next Generation Performance Leather Seating (WITH THE RARE REAR RECARO SEATING OPTION), a Light Alcantara Headliner and Matte Obeche Wood Decor Accents and matching Yacht Floor, experience what was the pinnacle of the Tesla lineup back in 2015! Even by today's standards, this all electric sedan will have you grinning ear to ear! Vehicle comes equipped with original charging equipment and the following options:


               

PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Leather seating with lumbar and memory

- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin

- Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting


               

SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


               

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


               

SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


               

ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:

- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer

- Dolby Surround Sound

- Sirius XM Radio

- Bluetooth Audio Streaming

- TuneIn Radio

- HD Radio

- Internet Streaming


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- Tesla Red Brake Callipers

- 21-inch Tesla Grey Turbine Wheels

- Power Liftgate

- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof

- INSANE+!

- Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler

- REAR RECARO SEATING!


               

This ultra-powerful ultra fast 463HP fully loaded Model S with 687 lb-ft of torque can launch from 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds. It has a single charge range of approximately 407km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas. Tesla charger and adapters included.


               

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model S will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.


               

This one owner, accidents and claims free Tesla Model S P85D is being sold safety certified!


               

Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


               

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until March 2023. Extended warranty options available. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

