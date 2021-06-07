Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Tesla Model S

157,561 KM

Details Description Features

$62,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2015 Tesla Model S

2015 Tesla Model S

P90DL AUTOPILOT, LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Tesla Model S

P90DL AUTOPILOT, LOADED

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 7324430
  2. 7324430
  3. 7324430
  4. 7324430
  5. 7324430
  6. 7324430
  7. 7324430
  8. 7324430
  9. 7324430
  10. 7324430
  11. 7324430
  12. 7324430
  13. 7324430
  14. 7324430
  15. 7324430
  16. 7324430
  17. 7324430
  18. 7324430
  19. 7324430
  20. 7324430
  21. 7324430
  22. 7324430
  23. 7324430
  24. 7324430
  25. 7324430
  26. 7324430
  27. 7324430
  28. 7324430
  29. 7324430
  30. 7324430
  31. 7324430
  32. 7324430
  33. 7324430
  34. 7324430
  35. 7324430
  36. 7324430
  37. 7324430
  38. 7324430
  39. 7324430
  40. 7324430
  41. 7324430
  42. 7324430
  43. 7324430
  44. 7324430
  45. 7324430
  46. 7324430
  47. 7324430
  48. 7324430
  49. 7324430
  50. 7324430
Contact Seller

$62,950

+ taxes & licensing

157,561KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7324430
  • Stock #: 1-21-109
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E48FF109128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,561 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Deep Blue Metallic on Tan Next Generation Performance Leather Seating, Black Alcantara Headliner and Carbon Fibre Decor Accents, experience what was the pinnacle of the Tesla lineup back in 2015! Even by today's standards, this all electric sedan will have you grinning ear to ear! Vehicle comes equipped with original charging equipment and the following options:

PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Leather seating with lumbar and memory

- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin

- Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:

- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer

- Dolby Surround Sound

- Sirius XM Radio

- Bluetooth Audio Streaming

- TuneIn Radio

- HD Radio

- Internet Streaming


SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- Tesla Red Brake Callipers

- 19-inch Tesla Style R241 Turbine Wheels finished in Black

- Power Liftgate

- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof

- LUDICROUS+!

- Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler

- Aftermarket Carbon Fibre Front Lip, Side Rocker Panels and Rear Diffuser Overlays


This ultra-powerful ultra fast 751 HP fully loaded Model S with 1,013 lb-ft of torque can launch from 0-100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. It has a single charge range of approximately 430 km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas. Tesla charger and adapters included.

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model S will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.

This one owner, locally owned Tesla Model S P90DL is being sold safety certified!

Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until March 2024. Extended warranty options available. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2020 Tesla Model 3 L...
 29,027 KM
$63,950 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model S 7...
 39,971 KM
$73,400 + tax & lic
2015 Tesla Model S 9...
 144,365 KM
$49,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory