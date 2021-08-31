Menu
2015 Tesla Model S

163,019 KM

$53,400

+ tax & licensing
$53,400

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2015 Tesla Model S

2015 Tesla Model S

85D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO

2015 Tesla Model S

85D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$53,400

+ taxes & licensing

163,019KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8006040
  • Stock #: 1-21-014
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E26FF107991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,019 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Red Multi Coat on Next Generation Tan Leather Seating, Black Alcantara Headliner and Gloss Obeche Wood Interior Decor Accents, this all electric sedan comes equipped with original charging equipment and the following options:


PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Leather seating with lumbar and memory

- Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting


TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 19-inch Tesla Five Spoke Wheels

- Power Liftgate

- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof

- Center Console


This family sized sedan can launch from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds! It has a single charge range of approximately 430 km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas. Tesla charger and adapters included.

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model S will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.

This Tesla Model S 85D is being sold safety certified!

Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until October 2023. Extended warranty options available. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

