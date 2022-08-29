$53,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
2015 Tesla Model S
70D HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN!!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
$53,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9270883
- Stock #: 1-22-227A
- VIN: 5YJSA1S25FF092470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,840 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Deep Blue Metallic on the classic all Next Generation Black Leather interior and paired with Black Alcantara Headliner and Matte Obeche wood Interior Accents, this all electric sedan comes equipped with original charging equipment and the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Leather seating with lumbar and memory
- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin
- Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
SMART AIR SUSPENSION:
- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:
- Forward-looking camera and radar
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)
- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 19-inch Tesla Silver Five Spoke Wheels
- Power Liftgate
- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof
This family sized sedan can launch from 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds! It has a single charge range of approximately 390 km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas. Tesla charger and adapters included.
This Tesla Model S 70D is being sold safety certified!
Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 7.99% OAC.
Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until July 2023. Extended warranty options available.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shift Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.