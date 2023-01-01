Menu
2015 Tesla Model S

166,247 KM

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
90D HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

166,247KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9610207
  Stock #: 1-22-182A
  VIN: 5YJSA1E21FF118204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,247 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Solid Black with the Black Leather Next Generation Interior paired with Piano Black decor accents and a Black Alcantara headliner, this all electric sedan comes equipped with the following options:


PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Leather seating with lumbar and memory

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 19-inch Twin Spoke Wheels

- Power Liftgate


This family sized sedan can launch from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds! It has a single charge range of approximately 473 km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas. Tesla charger and adapters included.

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model S will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.

This locally owned, accidents and claims free Tesla Model S 90D is being sold safety certified!

Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until December 2023. Extended warranty options available. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

