2015 Tesla Model S

172,755 KM

$47,700

+ tax & licensing
P85D HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT, MCU2

P85D HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT, MCU2

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

172,755KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9761215
  • Stock #: 1-23-029
  • VIN: 5YJSA1H20FFP78892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,755 KM

Vehicle Description

* OVER 70 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on Black Leather Next Generation Recaro Seats with a matching Black Alcantara Headliner and Carbon Fibre Decor Accents as well as Yacht Floor. This beast of a sedan comes equipped with INSANE MODE; experience what was the PINNACLE of TESLA's lineup back in 2014/2015 with this supercar killing P85D! Equipped with the following options:



PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Leather seating with lumbar and memory
- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin
- Black Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting


TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:

- Forward-looking camera and radar
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)
- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- Tesla Red Brake Callipers
- 19-inch Tesla Twin Spoke Wheels
- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof


Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.

Extended warranty options available.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

