2015 Tesla Model S

$47,700 + taxes & licensing
172,755 KM Used

Listing ID: 9761215

9761215 Stock #: 1-23-029

1-23-029 VIN: 5YJSA1H20FFP78892

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,755 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rain Sensing Wipers Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

