Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

51,400 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

S ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

S ACCIDENT FREE

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

51,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7408244
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3FC475402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing our 2015 Toyota Corolla S, this vehicle is in stellar condition and comes with only 51,400km. This vehicle come in a Silver on Black Colour combination and comes loaded with options which included Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, and much more. 

 

On Location financing available / Same day approvals! 

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well established list of long term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Bmw, Audi, Maserati, Bentley and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

View our full inventory at www.cbcauto.ca

 

CHECK OUT OUR OTHER GREAT DEALS AND WHAT PEOPLE HAVE TO SAY AT: https://business.google.com/reviews/l/15174215752991004236?hl=en

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS, VEHICLE IS NOT ROAD WORTHY, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E – TESTED, CERTIFICATION AND EMISSION IS AVAILABLE FOR $595.00

 

NO SURPRISE OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9AM- 8PM Saturday: 9AM-3PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CB&C Leasing Inc

2017 Audi A3 2.0T Pr...
 98,800 KM
$20,795 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 68,000 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo XC90 T6 I...
 85,000 KM
$41,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB & C LEASING INC

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

Call Dealer

(416)-303-XXXX

(click to show)

(416)-303-7772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory