2015 Toyota Corolla

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$14,888 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 4 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7408244

7408244 VIN: 2T1BURHE3FC475402

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 51,400 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Exterior Daytime Running Lights Temporary spare tire Interior Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.