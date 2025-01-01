$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT SAFETY NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3928
- Mileage 121,845 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, LOW KM, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, SAFETY INCLUDED, NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,
CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
NEW BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING
NEW 4 TIRES INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
