2015 Toyota RAV4

121,845 KM

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT SAFETY NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT SAFETY NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,845KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV8FW233712

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 5-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 3928
  Mileage 121,845 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

AUTO, LOW KM, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, SAFETY INCLUDED, NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, 

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

 

NEW BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING 

NEW 4 TIRES INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING 

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 Toyota RAV4