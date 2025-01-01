$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr Limited
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
197,397KM
VIN 2T3DFREV0FW243840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,397 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/55R18 AS -inc: compact spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Roof mounted antenna
Bluetooth Capability
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
4.071 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
600 lbs)
starter
Heavy Duty Battery
USB Audio input
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
alternator and heater and stainless steel exhaust system
dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
power driver cushion height
power driver lumbar support
power driver recline
power driver seat fore/aft
Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
driver seat memory system and passenger seat fore/aft and seat recline
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
display of artist
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth
085 kgs (4
Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: 6.1 display screen
2015 Toyota RAV4