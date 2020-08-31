2015 Toyota Tundra

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.