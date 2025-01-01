$19,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Venza
LOW KMS | VERY CLEAN
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Toyota Venza – Clean, Low KM, Reliable, and Ready to Drive
Well cared for and gently driven, this 2015 Toyota Venza offers comfort, space, and Toyota’s legendary reliability — with only 75,700 km. A practical crossover that blends car-like handling with SUV versatility, perfect for commuting, weekend trips, or daily errands.
This is the fuel-efficient 2.7L 4-cylinder model — smooth, quiet, and known for long-term dependability. A local Ontario vehicle with a clean history and no major accidents.
Key Features:
2.7L 4-cylinder engine (great fuel economy)
6-speed automatic transmission with sport mode
Front-wheel drive
Power driver's seat with lumbar support
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
6.1" touchscreen display
AM/FM/CD/MP3 with USB and auxiliary input
Steering wheel audio and phone controls
Cruise control
- Rearview Camera
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Keyless entry
60/40 split-folding rear seats
Spacious rear cargo area with tonneau cover
19" alloy wheels
Fog lights
Rear privacy glass
Tire pressure monitoring system
ABS brakes, traction and stability control
Local Ontario vehicle – very clean, inside and out
Toyota is known for building vehicles that go the distance, and the Venza is no exception. With under 76,000 km and a reputation for reliability, this Venza still has many years of comfortable driving ahead.
A great choice for anyone who wants space, comfort, and low running costs without stepping into a full-size SUV.
Available now — contact to schedule a test drive or viewing!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
905-339-3330