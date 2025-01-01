Menu
date 2025-01-01

Certainly! Here's a strong, well-written sales text for your 2015 Toyota Venza Base (4-Cylinder) with low kilometers:

2015 Toyota Venza – Clean, Low KM, Reliable, and Ready to Drive

Well cared for and gently driven, this 2015 Toyota Venza offers comfort, space, and Toyota's legendary reliability — with only 75,700 km. A practical crossover that blends car-like handling with SUV versatility, perfect for commuting, weekend trips, or daily errands.

This is the fuel-efficient 2.7L 4-cylinder model — smooth, quiet, and known for long-term dependability. A local Ontario vehicle with a clean history and no major accidents.

Key Features:

2.7L 4-cylinder engine (great fuel economy)

6-speed automatic transmission with sport mode

Front-wheel drive

Power drivers seat with lumbar support

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming

6.1 touchscreen display

AM/FM/CD/MP3 with USB and auxiliary input

Steering wheel audio and phone controls

Cruise control

Rearview Camera

Power windows, locks, and mirrors

Keyless entry

60/40 split-folding rear seats

Spacious rear cargo area with tonneau cover

19 alloy wheels

Fog lights

Rear privacy glass

Tire pressure monitoring system

ABS brakes, traction and stability control

Local Ontario vehicle – very clean, inside and out

Toyota is known for building vehicles that go the distance, and the Venza is no exception. With under 76,000 km and a reputation for reliability, this Venza still has many years of comfortable driving ahead.

A great choice for anyone who wants space, comfort, and low running costs without stepping into a full-size SUV.

Available now — contact to schedule a test drive or viewing!

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

