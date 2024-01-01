Menu
<p>BEAUTIFUL 2015 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF COMFERTLINE! RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! LOTS OF FEATURES INCLUDING SUNROOF, BLUETHOOTH, POWER HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM SOUND, INFOTAINMENT SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA & MORE!! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! CALL US TODAY!!!</p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

2015 Volkswagen Golf

136,600 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

136,600KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VW217AU6FM095022

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,600 KM

BEAUTIFUL 2015 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF COMFERTLINE! RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! LOTS OF FEATURES INCLUDING SUNROOF, BLUETHOOTH, POWER HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM SOUND, INFOTAINMENT SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA & MORE!! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! CALL US TODAY!!!

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

