$12,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable compact car? Look no further than this 2015 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek sedan offers the perfect blend of performance and practicality, making it a great choice for daily commutes and weekend adventures.
Under the hood, the Golf boasts a peppy 1.8L TSI engine that delivers ample power while still maintaining impressive fuel efficiency. The smooth-shifting automatic transmission ensures effortless driving, whether you're cruising on the highway or navigating city streets. Inside, the spacious cabin is designed for comfort and convenience, with premium leather seats, heated front seats, and a premium sound system to keep you entertained.
This Golf is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience.
Here are 5 features to make your heart race:
- Heated Leather Seats: Stay comfortable and warm all year round with luxurious heated leather seats.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with a high-quality sound system that fills the cabin with rich audio.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind and enhanced safety with a rearview camera that provides a clear view of the area behind your vehicle.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free with Bluetooth connectivity for your phone and music.
- Steering Wheel Controls: Conveniently control your audio and phone calls without taking your hands off the wheel.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a stylish and well-equipped Volkswagen Golf. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see it in person!
Vehicle Features
905-339-3330