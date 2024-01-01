Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable compact car? Look no further than this 2015 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek sedan offers the perfect blend of performance and practicality, making it a great choice for daily commutes and weekend adventures.</p><p>Under the hood, the Golf boasts a peppy 1.8L TSI engine that delivers ample power while still maintaining impressive fuel efficiency. The smooth-shifting automatic transmission ensures effortless driving, whether youre cruising on the highway or navigating city streets. Inside, the spacious cabin is designed for comfort and convenience, with premium leather seats, heated front seats, and a premium sound system to keep you entertained.</p><p>This Golf is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features to make your heart race:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats:</strong> Stay comfortable and warm all year round with luxurious heated leather seats.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with a high-quality sound system that fills the cabin with rich audio.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind and enhanced safety with a rearview camera that provides a clear view of the area behind your vehicle.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected and hands-free with Bluetooth connectivity for your phone and music.</li><li><strong>Steering Wheel Controls:</strong> Conveniently control your audio and phone calls without taking your hands off the wheel.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a stylish and well-equipped Volkswagen Golf. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see it in person!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2015 Volkswagen Golf

147,600 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VW217AUXFM093337

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-XXXX

905-339-3330

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2015 Volkswagen Golf