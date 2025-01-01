$CALL+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn – 5-Door Hatchback
Well-equipped, sharp-handling, and fun to drive — this 2015 GTI Autobahn delivers the perfect blend of performance and practicality in a refined German package.
Features:
2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine
6-speed DSG automatic transmission with paddle shifters
5-door hatchback for added versatility
Autobahn trim with leather interior and power sunroof
Dual-zone climate control
Fender premium audio system
Heated front sport seats with power driver adjustment
Touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and navigation
Adaptive xenon headlights with LED accents
18" alloy wheels
A true enthusiast’s car that’s just as comfortable on a twisty backroad as it is on the daily commute. Clean, well-maintained, and ready to drive.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
