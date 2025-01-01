Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=66><strong data-start=0 data-end=66>For Sale: 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn – 5-Door Hatchback</strong></p><p data-start=68 data-end=228>Well-equipped, sharp-handling, and fun to drive — this 2015 GTI Autobahn delivers the perfect blend of performance and practicality in a refined German package.</p><p data-start=230 data-end=245><strong data-start=230 data-end=243>Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=246 data-end=691><li data-start=246 data-end=285><p data-start=248 data-end=285>2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine</p></li><li data-start=286 data-end=345><p data-start=288 data-end=345>6-speed DSG automatic transmission with paddle shifters</p></li><li data-start=346 data-end=388><p data-start=348 data-end=388>5-door hatchback for added versatility</p></li><li data-start=389 data-end=446><p data-start=391 data-end=446>Autobahn trim with leather interior and power sunroof</p></li><li data-start=447 data-end=476><p data-start=449 data-end=476>Dual-zone climate control</p></li><li data-start=477 data-end=508><p data-start=479 data-end=508>Fender premium audio system</p></li><li data-start=509 data-end=566><p data-start=511 data-end=566>Heated front sport seats with power driver adjustment</p></li><li data-start=567 data-end=625><p data-start=569 data-end=625>Touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and navigation</p></li><li data-start=626 data-end=672><p data-start=628 data-end=672>Adaptive xenon headlights with LED accents</p></li><li data-start=673 data-end=691><p data-start=675 data-end=691>18 alloy wheels</p></li></ul><p data-start=693 data-end=839 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>A true enthusiast’s car that’s just as comfortable on a twisty backroad as it is on the daily commute. Clean, well-maintained, and ready to drive.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2015 Volkswagen Golf

13,990 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf

Autobahn

12566465

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Autobahn

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

VIN 3VW4T7AU2FM009756

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,990 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

