2015 Volkswagen Jetta

124,579 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,579KM
VIN 3VW2K7AJ5FM246192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,579 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
4 Speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Mechanical

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: 195/65 R15H AS
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Rear map lights
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation control
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
3.68 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Radio: Premium 8 AM/FM Sound System w/6-Disc CD -inc: touchscreen
auxiliary input and SiriusXM satellite radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-844-7100

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2015 Volkswagen Jetta