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Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

127,000 KM

Details

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

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2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

A-OK Auto Sales

2456 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-2345

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$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
127,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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A-OK Auto Sales

A-OK Auto Sales

2456 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
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905-339-2345

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$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

A-OK Auto Sales

905-339-2345

2015 Volkswagen Jetta