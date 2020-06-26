Menu
$9,777

+ taxes & licensing

Seven Speed Motors

905-547-8778

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan SUNROOF | CERTIFIED | FINANCE @ 4.65%

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan SUNROOF | CERTIFIED | FINANCE @ 4.65%

Location

Seven Speed Motors

1047 North Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6H 1A6

905-547-8778

$9,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,789KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5258831
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ0FM338472
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
>> CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

>> 6 Months NO Payment available O.A.C

>> FREE 3 Months/ 3000 kms Warranty valid until July 15Th


_______________________________________________



*Fresh Trade-In

*BLUETOOTH

*AUTOMATIC

*ALL POWER OPTIONS

*POWER SUNROOF

*KEYLESS ENTRY

*FUEL EFFICIENT

*AMAZING SAFETY FEATURES

*WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK HEATED SEATS

*ALLOY WHEELS

*.ETC

_____________________________________________



FINANCE OR LEASING OPTIONS

3 EASY STEPS

1: CHOOSE A CAR AND GET STARTED

2: APPLY ONLINE.

3: GET PRE-APPROVED IN LESS THAN 1 HOUR

Copy and paste link below:

http://sevenspeedmotors.ca/financing/



Fully open loan, Finance Options Available up to 96 Months. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Re-establish your credit while you drive.
Ask about our 90 days no payment, apply today on our secure online application link below, and one of our Finance Advisors will contact you in less than 1 hours, Our Finance Advisors understand that every persons financial position is different, but everyone wants the same few things: privacy, respect, and expert guidance.



_______________________________________________


AFTER SALE COVERAGE
Vehicle is Pre-Approved for Extended warranty of up to 6 Years of worry free, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A with more than 2400 facilities to assist.

_______________________________________________


CERTIFICATION PACKAGE
Included in price of vehicle, our certification package includes a full safety inspection and 30 warranty.



Every Vehicle has its own value and all trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

_______________________________________________



Thank you for considering SEVEN SPEED MOTORS; A Family owned business for over 10 years, According to Google Reviews. People love our relaxed environment and easy sales process, Rated one of the best Used Car Dealerships in the GTA. A proud member of OMVIC and UCDA.



CANADA! We ship Nation Wide; we are centrally located in the GTA

Address: 1047 North Service Road East, Oakville. ON L6H 1A6

19055478778
19055996627

_______________________________________________


THANK YOU, FRONT-LINE WORKERS, IN FIGHTING COVID-19, YOU ARE TRUE HEROES
For more info about COVID19, please visit www.sevenspeedmotors.ca,
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

