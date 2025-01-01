Menu
<p data-start=204 data-end=309><strong data-start=204 data-end=309>For Sale: 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION – German Engineering Meets Everyday Practicality</strong></p><p data-start=311 data-end=628>Experience confident driving in any season with this 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline, equipped with Volkswagen’s renowned <strong data-start=436 data-end=470>4MOTION all-wheel drive system</strong>. This compact SUV delivers a refined balance of power, agility, and everyday comfort — ideal for city commuting, weekend getaways, and everything in between.</p><p data-start=630 data-end=647><strong data-start=630 data-end=647>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=649 data-end=1145><li data-start=649 data-end=726><p data-start=651 data-end=726><strong data-start=651 data-end=678>4MOTION All-Wheel Drive</strong> – Exceptional traction and control year-round</p></li><li data-start=727 data-end=819><p data-start=729 data-end=819><strong data-start=729 data-end=757>2.0L Turbocharged Engine</strong> – Smooth, responsive performance with impressive efficiency</p></li><li data-start=820 data-end=900><p data-start=822 data-end=900><strong data-start=822 data-end=856>6-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> – Easy, reliable shifting with sport mode</p></li><li data-start=901 data-end=995><p data-start=903 data-end=995><strong data-start=903 data-end=923>Comfortline Trim</strong> – Offers an elevated interior feel and thoughtful convenience touches</p></li><li data-start=996 data-end=1060><p data-start=998 data-end=1060><strong data-start=998 data-end=1016>Spacious Cabin</strong> – Room for five plus flexible cargo space</p></li><li data-start=1061 data-end=1145><p data-start=1063 data-end=1145><strong data-start=1063 data-end=1081>Modern Styling</strong> – Clean lines and a timeless design that stands out on the road</p></li></ul><p data-start=1147 data-end=1448>With its solid build quality and fun-to-drive nature, the Tiguan remains a favorite among those who appreciate European engineering in a versatile, compact SUV format. It’s perfect for drivers who want something more engaging than the average crossover — without sacrificing comfort, safety, or space.</p><p data-start=1450 data-end=1541>This Tiguan has been well cared for, drives beautifully, and is ready for its next chapter.</p><p data-start=1543 data-end=1665><strong data-start=1543 data-end=1602>Clean title, well-maintained, and competitively priced.</strong><br data-start=1602 data-end=1605 />Contact now to schedule a test drive or to get more details.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Features

Packages

rline

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

