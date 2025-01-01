$14,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 122,700 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION – German Engineering Meets Everyday Practicality
Experience confident driving in any season with this 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline, equipped with Volkswagen’s renowned 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. This compact SUV delivers a refined balance of power, agility, and everyday comfort — ideal for city commuting, weekend getaways, and everything in between.
Key Features:
4MOTION All-Wheel Drive – Exceptional traction and control year-round
2.0L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth, responsive performance with impressive efficiency
6-Speed Automatic Transmission – Easy, reliable shifting with sport mode
Comfortline Trim – Offers an elevated interior feel and thoughtful convenience touches
Spacious Cabin – Room for five plus flexible cargo space
Modern Styling – Clean lines and a timeless design that stands out on the road
With its solid build quality and fun-to-drive nature, the Tiguan remains a favorite among those who appreciate European engineering in a versatile, compact SUV format. It’s perfect for drivers who want something more engaging than the average crossover — without sacrificing comfort, safety, or space.
This Tiguan has been well cared for, drives beautifully, and is ready for its next chapter.
Clean title, well-maintained, and competitively priced.
Contact now to schedule a test drive or to get more details.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
