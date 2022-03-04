Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volvo S60

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,885

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

Contact Seller
2015 Volvo S60

2015 Volvo S60

T6 Drive-E Platinum|NAVI|REAR CAM|BLIND SPOT ALERT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volvo S60

T6 Drive-E Platinum|NAVI|REAR CAM|BLIND SPOT ALERT

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,885

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8468835
  • Stock #: 7141180
  • VIN: YV149MFM7F2341704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE , ONTARIO VEHICLE , SERVICE RECORD 2015 Volvo S60 E-Platinum PKG BLACK ON BROWN ,WITH ALL NICE OPTION , BLIND SPOT SENSORS , NAVIGATION SYSTEM , 360 CAMERA , LANE KEEP ASSIST , BLUETOOTH , ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL , LEATHER SEATS , POWER SEATS , SUNROOF , POWER LIFT GATE , AND SO MANY POWER OPTION , TWO SETS OF KEYS , HAS BOOK , FULLY DETAILED ,

Our price includes :


-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
-CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
**********************************
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
*************************
Please Call to book your test drive .
******************************

Available Extended Warranty up to 5 years

****************************************************************************************
ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
***************************************************************************************
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
**********************************************************************************************
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
*********************************************
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment
************************************
Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
***********************
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Turbo/Supercharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rotana Auto Sales

2015 Volvo S60 T6 Dr...
 112,000 KM
$21,885 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 2-Series 23...
 40,000 KM
$32,885 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 76,000 KM
$27,885 + tax & lic

Email Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

Call Dealer

905-617-XXXX

(click to show)

905-617-6761

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory