2015 Volvo V60

149,460 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 Volvo V60

2015 Volvo V60

5dr Wgn T5 Premier Plus AWD NO ACCIDENT SAFETY BLI

2015 Volvo V60

5dr Wgn T5 Premier Plus AWD NO ACCIDENT SAFETY BLI

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

149,460KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7375031
  • Stock #: 2825
  • VIN: YV1612SC2F1192318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,460 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Auto AWD 5 Passenger Wagon T6 loaded SUNROOF

Blue tooth, HEATED LEATHER SEATS

BLIND SPOT ALERT

BACK UP SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA

A/C POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRORS POWER MIRRORS

CRUISE CONTOL

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR FAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QlBg8K5%2FrDdcw2T45Nl%2BpXsrib0Nbdf5

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

NICE COMBINATION BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK/RED STRECH  INTERIOR

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

