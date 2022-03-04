Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volvo V60

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,885

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

Contact Seller
2015 Volvo V60

2015 Volvo V60

T6 R-Design Platinum|NAVI|REAR CAM|BLIND SPOT|

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volvo V60

T6 R-Design Platinum|NAVI|REAR CAM|BLIND SPOT|

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,885

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8645228
  • Stock #: 7141189
  • VIN: YV1902SS9F1219876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE , SERVICE RECORD , 2015 VOLVO V60 T6 R-DISIGN PLATINUM PKG WITH ALL NICE OPTINOS , RED ON BLACK , BLIND SPOT MONITORS , NAVIGATION SYSTEM , LANE KEEP ASSIST , HEATED SEATS , BLUETOOTH , ADAPTIVE CRUSE CONTROL , LEATHER ,POWER SEATS , POWER SUNROOF , POWER LIFT GATE AND SO MANY POWER OPTIONS , NON SOMOKER VEHICLE , TWO SETS OF KEYS , HAS BOOK , SUPER CLAEN INTRIOR & EXTERIOR , FULLY DETAILED ,  

Our Price Includes  :


-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
**********************************
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
*************************
Please Call to book your test drive .
******************************

Available Extended Warranty up to 5 years 

****************************************************************************************
ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
***************************************************************************************
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
**********************************************************************************************
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
*********************************************
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment
************************************
Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
***********************
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rotana Auto Sales

2015 Volvo V60 T6 R-...
 110,000 KM
$26,885 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 50,000 KM
$39,770 + tax & lic
2007 Cadillac CTS SU...
 201,000 KM
$4,730 + tax & lic

Email Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

Call Dealer

905-617-XXXX

(click to show)

905-617-6761

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory