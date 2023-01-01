$19,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Volvo XC60
T6 Premier Plus
2015 Volvo XC60
T6 Premier Plus
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
137,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4902RC8F2569060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 3G029A
- Mileage 137,809 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2015 Volvo XC60