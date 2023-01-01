Menu
2015 Volvo XC60

137,809 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volvo XC60

T6 Premier Plus

2015 Volvo XC60

T6 Premier Plus

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

137,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4902RC8F2569060

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3G029A
  • Mileage 137,809 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

