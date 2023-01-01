Menu
2016 Acura ILX

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

MMS Motors

905-844-8667

2016 Acura ILX

2016 Acura ILX

A-SPEC

2016 Acura ILX

A-SPEC

Location

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-844-8667

  1. 1687532730
  2. 1687532785
  3. 1687532787
  4. 1687532782
  5. 1687532780
  6. 1687532772
  7. 1687532779
  8. 1687532785
  9. 1687532786
  10. 1687532777
  11. 1687532784
  12. 1687532783
  13. 1687532774
  14. 1687532776
  15. 1687532775
  16. 1687532772
  17. 1687532806
Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10102557
  • VIN: 19UDE2F87GA801851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS 

 

Welcome to MMS MOTORS , we are proud to announce being a trusted member of OMVIC. Our goal is to provide you the best customer service in the industry competing our prices with the market by adding low margins on our prices. This means that you are getting a fair and competitive price for your next car purchase Our sales representatives are professionally trained and committed to making your purchase experiences extremely easy, ensuring that you make an informed and confident decision that is right for you. Thank you for considering choosing our dealership for your automotive needs. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your trust and business.

 

2016 ACURA ILX  

-Leather seats

-Navigation

-Heated seats

-Back up camera 

-Sunroof roof

 WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-3

***647 966 8667***

***905 844 8667***

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$ 16,995+ HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$ 18,995 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE

This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $795 additional to sale price+HST.

Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Thumbs up Icon

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

MMS Motors

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

