$13,495+ taxes & licensing
2016 Acura ILX
4dr Sdn Tech Pkg
2016 Acura ILX
4dr Sdn Tech Pkg
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,152 KM
Vehicle Description
1 Owner, NO Accidents
A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE
NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE
Price shown excludes HST, $22.00 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Or Email at: oakvilleautos@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Oakville Autos
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905-844-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-844-7100