$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Acura MDX
Tech Pkg NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, DVD, HEATED SEATS
2016 Acura MDX
Tech Pkg NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, DVD, HEATED SEATS
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 166,785 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
AUTO, 4X4 7 PASSENGER FAMILY SUV , GPS NAVIGATION , BACK UP CAMERA ,LEATHER SEATS, DVD REAR SCREEN, ALL NEW 4 BRAKES, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ALERT, LANE KEEP ALERT
CAR FAX AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
ALL 4 NEW BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING( PADS AND ROTORS)
EXTRA SET OF RIMS AND WINTER TIRES AVAIABLE FOR $399+ TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
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Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
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289-837-1234