2016 Audi A7

215,027 KM

Details Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A7

3.0T Technik

2016 Audi A7

3.0T Technik

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

215,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAU3GAFC2GN004061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 215,027 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2016 Audi A7