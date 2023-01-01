$21,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A7
3.0T Technik
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
215,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAU3GAFC2GN004061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 215,027 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
