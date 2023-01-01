Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi A8

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A8

2016 Audi A8

LIKE NEW - LOW KM - MINT CONDITION - CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A8

LIKE NEW - LOW KM - MINT CONDITION - CERTIFIED

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

  1. 1681917702
  2. 1681917713
  3. 1681917727
  4. 1681917738
  5. 1681917749
  6. 1681917762
  7. 1681917774
  8. 1681917786
  9. 1681917797
  10. 1681917808
  11. 1681917818
  12. 1681917830
  13. 1681917849
  14. 1681917859
  15. 1681917869
  16. 1681917880
  17. 1681917890
  18. 1681917902
  19. 1681917912
  20. 1681917922
  21. 1681917933
  22. 1681917944
  23. 1681917957
  24. 1681917968
  25. 1681917980
  26. 1681917991
  27. 1681918002
  28. 1681918013
  29. 1681918023
  30. 1681918034
  31. 1681918044
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
43,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9851915
  • VIN: WAUK3AFD2GN012810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

On-Location financing available / Same-day approvals! 

 

 

NO SURPRISES OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well-established list of long-term customers.

 

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati, Bentley, and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9 AM- 5 PM Saturday: 9 AM-3 PM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CB&C Leasing Inc

2016 Audi A8 LIKE NE...
 43,000 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Aveo
112,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 103,000 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CB&C Leasing Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB & C LEASING INC

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

Call Dealer

(416)-303-XXXX

(click to show)

(416)-303-7772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory