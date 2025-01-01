Menu
<p class= data-start=121 data-end=338>This vehicle is <strong data-start=156 data-end=190>not drivable and not certified</strong> as per <strong data-start=198 data-end=219>OMVIC regulations</strong>. <strong data-start=221 data-end=260>Certification is available for $899</strong>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=340 data-end=512>A variety of <strong data-start=353 data-end=374>financing options</strong> are available for an additional <strong data-start=407 data-end=415>$999</strong>, tailored to suit your needs. </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=514 data-end=583>Ask us about our <strong data-start=531 data-end=558>extended warranty plans</strong> for added peace of mind.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=585 data-end=651>📞 <strong data-start=588 data-end=651>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</strong></p>

2016 Audi Q3

184,515 KM

$11,780

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi Q3

Technik S-LINE|NAVI|SUNROOF|BACKUP

13071280

2016 Audi Q3

Technik S-LINE|NAVI|SUNROOF|BACKUP

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,780

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,515KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1GFCFSXGR001065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,515 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

 

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

 

 

 

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596

$11,780

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2016 Audi Q3