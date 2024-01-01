2016 Audi Q5

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white;>A VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, </span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR,</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  $250 DEDUCTIBLE,</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>***CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE***</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>: HST AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Sam:   416-805-7500</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Rob:    416-990-5016</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Or Email at:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  <strong>oakvilleautos@hotmail.com</strong></span></p>

2016 Audi Q5

43,365 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

  1. 1708467879
  2. 1708467879
  3. 1708467880
  4. 1708467880
  5. 1708467880
  6. 1708467880
  7. 1708467880
  8. 1708467879
  9. 1708467879
  10. 1708467880
  11. 1708467880
  12. 1708467880
  13. 1708467880
  14. 1708467880
  15. 1708467880
  16. 1708467879
  17. 1708467880
  18. 1708467879
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,365KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1C2AFP5GA044155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,365 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

 

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

 

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

 

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

 

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY,

 

  $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR,

 

  $250 DEDUCTIBLE,

 

  $39 ACTIVATION FEE

 

***CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE***

 

Price shown excludes: HST AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).

 

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

 

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

 

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.

 

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

 

Office: 905-844-7100

 

Sam:   416-805-7500

 

Rob:    416-990-5016

 

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oakville Autos

Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS for sale in Oakville, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS 4,869 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Rogue SUNROOF/BLUE TOOTH/FWD/NEEDS TRANSMISSION WORK for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue SUNROOF/BLUE TOOTH/FWD/NEEDS TRANSMISSION WORK 402,300 KM $1,195 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Savana RWD 3500 155
2020 GMC Savana RWD 3500 155"-1 TON 59,000 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2016 Audi Q5