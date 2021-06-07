Menu
2016 Audi S5

109,664 KM

Details Description Features

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2016 Audi S5

2016 Audi S5

PREMIUM NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, CARFAX CLEAN

2016 Audi S5

PREMIUM NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, CARFAX CLEAN

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

109,664KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7324391
  • Stock #: 1-21-104A
  • VIN: WAUL4AFR5GA002194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1-21-104A
  • Mileage 109,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Ibis White on a Black Nappa Leather interior. This all wheel drive German sedan is ready for a new home. Comes equipped with the following options:


EXTERIOR:

- S5 Sport Suspension

- Quad Exhaust Outlets

- Aluminum-optic Single Frame Grille, Front and Rear Twin Blades, Exterior Side Mirror Housings, Body Coloured Door Side Sill Blades, Integrated Rear Spoiler

- 19" 5-Double Spoke Design Wheels finished in Silver

- Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights

- LED Taillights


INTERIOR:

- Carbon Atlas Decorative Inlay

- Leather Door Armrest

- Shift Paddles

- 12-way Power Front S Sport Contoured Seats with Four-way Power Lumbar Adjustment

- MMI Navigation Plus with Voice Control System

- Colour Driver Information System

- Bluetooth Connectivity for Audio Streaming

- Three Zone Automatic Climate Control

- Panoramic Tilting Sunroof


SAFETY AND SECURITY:

- QUATTRO All Wheel Drive

- Homelink

- Audi Side Assist

- Parking System with Rear View Camera and Rear Acoustic Sensors


This locally owned, accidents and claims free Audi is being sold safety inspected and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.


We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

