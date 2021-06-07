2016 Audi S5

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
+ taxes & licensing
Finished in Ibis White on a Black Nappa Leather interior. This all wheel drive German sedan is ready for a new home. Comes equipped with the following options:
EXTERIOR:
- S5 Sport Suspension
- Quad Exhaust Outlets
- Aluminum-optic Single Frame Grille, Front and Rear Twin Blades, Exterior Side Mirror Housings, Body Coloured Door Side Sill Blades, Integrated Rear Spoiler
- 19" 5-Double Spoke Design Wheels finished in Silver
- Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights
- LED Taillights
INTERIOR:
- Carbon Atlas Decorative Inlay
- Leather Door Armrest
- Shift Paddles
- 12-way Power Front S Sport Contoured Seats with Four-way Power Lumbar Adjustment
- MMI Navigation Plus with Voice Control System
- Colour Driver Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity for Audio Streaming
- Three Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Panoramic Tilting Sunroof
SAFETY AND SECURITY:
- QUATTRO All Wheel Drive
- Homelink
- Audi Side Assist
- Parking System with Rear View Camera and Rear Acoustic Sensors
This locally owned, accidents and claims free Audi is being sold safety inspected and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4