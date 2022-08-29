$18,990+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD SULEV South Africa
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9276130
- VIN: WBA8E3G55GNT74833
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,779 KM
GREY ON RED WITH SPORTS PACKAGE LOADED WITH HEATED RED LEATHER INTERIOR SUNROOF ALLOYS NAVIGATION KEYLESS CD AC XENION LIGHTS AND MORE... WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $18990 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 930 AM TO 7PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 4PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM
