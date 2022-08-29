2016 BMW 4 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 3 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9099253

9099253 Stock #: 210

210 VIN: WBA3R5C53GK373424

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 112,352 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

