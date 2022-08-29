Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 4 Series

112,352 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 4 Series

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

  1. 9099253
  2. 9099253
  3. 9099253
  4. 9099253
  5. 9099253
  6. 9099253
  7. 9099253
  8. 9099253
  9. 9099253
  10. 9099253
  11. 9099253
  12. 9099253
  13. 9099253
  14. 9099253
  15. 9099253
  16. 9099253
  17. 9099253
  18. 9099253
  19. 9099253
  20. 9099253
  21. 9099253
  22. 9099253
  23. 9099253
  24. 9099253
  25. 9099253
  26. 9099253
  27. 9099253
  28. 9099253
  29. 9099253
  30. 9099253
  31. 9099253
  32. 9099253
  33. 9099253
  34. 9099253
  35. 9099253
  36. 9099253
  37. 9099253
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,352KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9099253
  • Stock #: 210
  • VIN: WBA3R5C53GK373424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 210
  • Mileage 112,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

2016 BMW 4 Series 43...
 112,352 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 107,956 KM
$49,499 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 5 Series 53...
 43,838 KM
$38,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory