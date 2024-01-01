Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Fully open loan,</p><p><strong>Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.</strong></p><p><strong>Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge,</strong><span> </span>Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.</p><p><strong>FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)</strong></p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.</p><p>All trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for trusting</p><p>DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1731434595529_43640264611787805 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701374972419_3351035482856881 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>

2016 BMW 5 Series

125,034 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle
11913857

2016 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

Contact Seller

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,034KM
VIN WBA5A7C57GG150057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
On-Board Navigation
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.23 axle ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

graphic equalizer
Satellite radio pre-wire
Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers

Additional Features

Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo I-4 16V -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology w/high precision direct injection
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Front Console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 400 4MATIC SUV for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 400 4MATIC SUV 116,854 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Highlander AWD 4DR LIMITED for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Toyota Highlander AWD 4DR LIMITED 141,935 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion 123,197 KM $18,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 5 Series