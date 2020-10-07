Menu
2016 BMW 5 Series

215,948 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2016 BMW 5 Series

2016 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

2016 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

215,948KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5886348
  Stock #: 466
  VIN: WBA5A7C51GG146800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,948 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 528i X-Drive

- $16,499 + HST and Licensing 

- One Owner

- No accidents


This vehicle is safety certified


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=CCJfYVMDH80QbEuT%2f2RWn4eI7pw01SNP


Ask about my cars for sale!


We take Trade ins!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

