2016 Chevrolet Cruze

68,149 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN LOW KM 68148KM NO ACCIDENT SUNROOF F WARRA

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN LOW KM 68148KM NO ACCIDENT SUNROOF F WARRA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

68,149KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5936565
  VIN: 1G1PE5SB5G7216108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,149 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 4dr SEDAN SUNROOF BLUE TOOTH  BACK UP CAMERA NO ACCIDENT  LOW KM ONLY 68149 KM ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE START ,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS, CRISE CONTROL  AND MORE

COMES WITH 4 NEW TIRES + FRONT BRAKES INSTALED THE DAY OF LISTING 

 NICE COMBINATION OF DARK BLUE  EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST  

CLEAN CAR FAX 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=bvvyGuBbMISlrbHKTJ5O1F3luC4lrzzv

PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

