2016 Chevrolet Cruze

30,858 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Auto Premier LOW KM NO ACCIDENT 1OWNER NEW

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Auto Premier LOW KM NO ACCIDENT 1OWNER NEW

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

30,858KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5944446
  • Stock #: 2655
  • VIN: 3G1BG5SM5GS601885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,858 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO PREMIER PACKAGE ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT FACTORY WARRATNY LOW KM ONLY 30858 KM 4 DOOR SEDAN COMES WITH SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST  LEATHER , BACK UP CAMERA PUSH START, REMOTE START, AUX AND USB, ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS,  CRUISE CONTROL,  HEATED SEATS,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,4 NEW BRAKES installed day of listing

NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE  EXTERIOR ON  HEATED  BLACK LEATHER   INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX ONE OWNER

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=isuXbKJr9X3Wj0o780dXFA6O%2be%2bEawAI

PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

