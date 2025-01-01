Menu
A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

192,917 KM

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Suburban

4WD 4dr 1500 LTZ

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

4WD 4dr 1500 LTZ

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,917KM
VIN 1GNSKJKC4GR200490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Interior

Cargo Net
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
Keyless Start
Cargo management system
Conversation mirror (Deleted when (UTT) Theft Protection Package is ordered.)
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Safety

Air Bags
front passenger/child presence detector
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Parking Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire)
Safety Alert Driver Seat

Suspension

Suspension

Mechanical

4-wheel drive
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
GVWR

Additional Features

Steering
CARGO LIGHTS
Floor Covering
Radio
battery
key-in-ignition
transfer case
alternator
liftgate
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
PEDALS
POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE
Colour-keyed carpeting
ENGINE
Luggage rack side rails
headlamps
fascia
steering column
External Engine Oil Cooler
Hands Free
Acoustic laminated glass
SEATS
SENSOR INDICATOR INFLATABLE RESTRAINT
DIFFERENTIAL
Lighting
WINDOWS
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Tire Carrier
Mirror
150 amps
Cooling
programmable
Audio system feature
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)
Rear axle
inside rearview auto-dimming
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
Power Tilt and Telescopic
deep-tinted
heavy-duty locking rear
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management
display
Push Button
110-volt
HD
driver instrument information enhanced
High Intensity Discharge
heavy-duty air-to-oil
active
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
multi-colour
front body-colour
right-front passenger and rear passengers
top tethers located in third row seating positions
interior with dome light
driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature
door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
all express down
front express up
body-colour bodyside
lockable outside spare
integral to driver side of radiator
front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
rear multi-link with coil springs
SENSOR INDICATOR
frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
leather-wrapped and colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform
Warning tones headlamp on
Windshield style
Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm
tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver
Heated Second Row
for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions
single-speed
electronic Autotrac with rotary controls
7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2 trailering receiver
383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Automatic Occupant Sensing System
driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on
5 auxiliary
12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel
back of console
all seats
3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
720 cold cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)
power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system
Magnetic Ride Control road sensing electronically controlled shock absorbers
does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
roof-mounted (Includes bright accent.)
1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area (When (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seats are ordered
rear colour-keyed
4.2 diagonal (Not available with (UV6) Head Up Display.)
the outlet on the back of the console is lost.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2016 Chevrolet Suburban