2016 Chevrolet Suburban

Steering

CARGO LIGHTS

Floor Covering

Radio

battery

key-in-ignition

transfer case

alternator

liftgate

POWER OUTLETS

MIRRORS

PEDALS

POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE

Colour-keyed carpeting

ENGINE

Luggage rack side rails

headlamps

fascia

steering column

External Engine Oil Cooler

Hands Free

Acoustic laminated glass

SEATS

SENSOR INDICATOR INFLATABLE RESTRAINT

DIFFERENTIAL

Lighting

WINDOWS

Defogger

Glass

Mouldings

winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Tire Carrier

Mirror

150 amps

Cooling

programmable

Audio system feature

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)

Rear axle

inside rearview auto-dimming

outside heated power-adjustable

rear-window electric

Power Tilt and Telescopic

deep-tinted

heavy-duty locking rear

5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management

display

Push Button

110-volt

HD

driver instrument information enhanced

High Intensity Discharge

heavy-duty air-to-oil

active

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener

multi-colour

front body-colour

right-front passenger and rear passengers

top tethers located in third row seating positions

interior with dome light

driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature

door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

all express down

front express up

body-colour bodyside

lockable outside spare

integral to driver side of radiator

front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

rear multi-link with coil springs

SENSOR INDICATOR

frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

leather-wrapped and colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature

Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform

Warning tones headlamp on

Windshield style

Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm

tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver

Heated Second Row

for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions

single-speed

electronic Autotrac with rotary controls

7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2 trailering receiver

383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)

Automatic Occupant Sensing System

driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on

5 auxiliary

12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel

back of console

all seats

3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

720 cold cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating

7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)

power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination

Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system

Magnetic Ride Control road sensing electronically controlled shock absorbers

does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

roof-mounted (Includes bright accent.)

1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area (When (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seats are ordered

rear colour-keyed

4.2 diagonal (Not available with (UV6) Head Up Display.)