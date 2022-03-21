Menu
2016 Chrysler 300

239,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Chrysler 300

2016 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn 300C Platinum AWD|Navi|Pano Roof|Rear Cam

2016 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn 300C Platinum AWD|Navi|Pano Roof|Rear Cam

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8660155
  • Stock #: 7141185
  • VIN: 2C3CCASG2GH157009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE ,ONTARIO VEHICLE ,, FULL SERVICE RECORD , EXTENDED WARRANTY ,2016 CHRYSLER 300C PLATINUM PKG AWD White On Black with  all nice options, , navigation , rear camera ,  bluetooth ,heated seats , heated steering wheel ,  leather seats , power seats,big sunroof ,power liftgate , and so many power options  ,new brakes front and rear , rust proofing , non smoker unit . has book . super clean interior and exterior. well kept and maintained . fully detailed .

Our price includes :

1- Two Years Warranty ( Engine, transmission & differential )
2-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
3-CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
Please Call to book your test drive .
******************************

 

ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment
Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

