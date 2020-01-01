2016 Dodge Challenger

This Dodge Challenger is equipped with leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, sunroof and so much more. Purchase with complete peace of mind from Oakville Used Car Superstore Proud member of CarNation Canada! each and every vehicle we have is thoroughly inspected and all are certified, e-tested and ready for a new driveway to call home!! We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. With our hassle free pricing policy, do not pay for 90 days, and commitment to service second to none, you will not have a better experience buying your new car!!



Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Book Your Appointment Today & receive a $200 RSVP discount! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online reviews on DealerRater & Google.



* This vehicle is Safety Certified, Emissions-tested & Professionally Reconditioned & Detailed unless otherwise indicated.



* Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.



* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!



* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. Apply Now!



* Our Professional and Friendly staff are ready to assist you!



We are conveniently located between the Third Line and Dorval Road exit by the QEW.

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Remote Trunk Release

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

tinted windows Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Safety Stability Control

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Premium Audio

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Inside Hood Release

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.