2016 Dodge Challenger

SXT | LEATHER | B/U CAM | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS

2016 Dodge Challenger

SXT | LEATHER | B/U CAM | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS

Location

Car Nation Canada

1450 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X6

905-847-3822

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,747KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4424511
  • Stock #: P12959
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG6GH254257
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
This Dodge Challenger is equipped with leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, sunroof and so much more. Purchase with complete peace of mind from Oakville Used Car Superstore Proud member of CarNation Canada! each and every vehicle we have is thoroughly inspected and all are certified, e-tested and ready for a new driveway to call home!! We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. With our hassle free pricing policy, do not pay for 90 days, and commitment to service second to none, you will not have a better experience buying your new car!!

Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Book Your Appointment Today & receive a $200 RSVP discount! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online reviews on DealerRater & Google.

* This vehicle is Safety Certified, Emissions-tested & Professionally Reconditioned & Detailed unless otherwise indicated.

* Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. Apply Now!

* Our Professional and Friendly staff are ready to assist you!

We are conveniently located between the Third Line and Dorval Road exit by the QEW.
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

