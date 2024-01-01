Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>OMVICs position is that they shall include the following paragraph in any advertising of vehicles listed for sale as-is: <b style=text-align: left;color: rgb(4, 12, 40);>The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality</b><br/></p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

140,000 KM

Details Description

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SPECIAL EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SPECIAL EDITION

Location

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

  1. 11563368
  2. 11563368
  3. 11563368
  4. 11563368
  5. 11563368
  6. 11563368
  7. 11563368
  8. 11563368
  9. 11563368
  10. 11563368
  11. 11563368
  12. 11563368
  13. 11563368
  14. 11563368
  15. 11563368
  16. 11563368
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5GR243481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # RGR2434809
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OMVIC's position is that they shall include the following paragraph in any advertising of vehicles listed for sale as-is: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Roger's Motors

Used 2019 Audi Q5 QTRO - TECHNIK - NAVI - PANO ROOF - 360 CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Audi Q5 QTRO - TECHNIK - NAVI - PANO ROOF - 360 CAMERA 84,000 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 49,000 KM $29,788 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 129,000 KM $37,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Roger's Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Roger's Motors

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-618-XXXX

(click to show)

905-618-0350

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Roger's Motors

905-618-0350

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan