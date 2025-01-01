Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

178,540 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
178,540KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG1GR334999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P7147X
  • Mileage 178,540 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan