2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

104,500 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

104,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6643871
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg8gr101978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 104,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing our 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan, this vehicle comes in Great Condition with only 104,000km. 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS ALL SALES COME WITH A 3 MONTH / 5000KM WARRANTY AT NO EXTRA COST.

On Location financing available / Same day approvals! 

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well established list of long term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Bmw, Audi, Maserati, Bentley and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

View our full inventory at www.cbcauto.ca

 

CHECK OUT OUR OTHER GREAT DEALS AND WHAT PEOPLE HAVE TO SAY AT: https://business.google.com/reviews/l/15174215752991004236?hl=en

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS, VEHICLE IS NOT ROAD WORTHY, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E – TESTED, CERTIFICATION AND EMISSION IS AVAILABLE FOR $595.00

 

NO SURPRISE OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9AM- 8PM Saturday: 9AM-3PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

