Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

70,693 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

LOW KM SXT Premium Plus NAV DVD LEATHER 1OWNER NO

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

LOW KM SXT Premium Plus NAV DVD LEATHER 1OWNER NO

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

70,693KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6815672
  • Stock #: 2760
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR110252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 70,693 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM SXT Premium Plus NAV DVD LEATHER 1OWNER NO ACCIDENT SAFETY INCLUDED 4 NEW TIRES + 4 NEW BRAKES(PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING   MINT CONDITON LOADED WITH NAVIGATION GPS, DVD, BLUE TOOTH BACK UP CAMERA,REAR SIDE SLIDING WINDOWS , WITH ICE COLD  A/C KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,POWER HEATED SEATS…

SAFETY CERITFED AT NO EXTRA COST

NICE COMBINATION OF SILVER  EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER/CLOTH  INTERIOR

ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTARIO

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BMdZnAZ+omfkCfUdpqsmMcRvHk+89zZg

Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 70,693 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz E...
 163,408 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 126,068 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory