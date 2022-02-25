Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

144,930 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

STOW &GO BLUE TOOTH NEW TIRES NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

STOW &GO BLUE TOOTH NEW TIRES NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

144,930KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8329269
  • Stock #: 3024
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR368542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,930 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 5dr STOW &GO 7 SEATES FAMILY VAN, NO ACCIDENT LOADED, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, SIDE SLIDING WINDOWS

BLUE TOOTH

NEW 4 TIRES + BATTERY+ REAR BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

SAFETY CERTIFEID AT NO EXTRA COST

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR

CLEAN CAR FAX LOW KM AVILABLE AND VERIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4GidSYvevNs5WOpOm77Xq9KfKIXYEyHx

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Knee Air Bag

