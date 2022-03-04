Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

167,660 KM

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

SXT STOW& GO NAVIGATION CAMERA TOW HITCH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

167,660KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8534075
  • Stock #: 2973N
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8GR132261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 167,660 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 7 SEATES FAMILY VAN FULL STOW &GO LOADED WITH Navigation, back up camera, rear heat/a/c, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS , POWER MIRRORS, A/C, TOW HITCH

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

GREY  EXTERIOR ON  BLACK INTERIOR

Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX SHOWS NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KJY4DPaa762gIm0QHGQN9PI2jqmODAnm

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

