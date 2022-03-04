Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 6 6 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8534075

8534075 Stock #: 2973N

2973N VIN: 2C4RDGBG8GR132261

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 167,660 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Trailer Hitch Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.