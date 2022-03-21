Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

158,768 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW &GO BLUETOOTH 1OWNER NEW TIRES+ BRAKES

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW &GO BLUETOOTH 1OWNER NEW TIRES+ BRAKES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

158,768KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8788700
  • Stock #: 3101
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR393555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 158,768 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 5DR FAMILY VAN STOW & GO , ONE OWNER,SAFETY INCLUDED  

BLUETOOTH

, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,

ALL NEW 4 BRAKES + 4 NEW TIRES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING

CLEAN CAR FAX  ONE OWNER

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fN6N%2beO4GHWljYDuLNYkbzaJHUJKvSl2

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION GREY EXTERIOR ON   BLACK  INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 73,387 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SE ...
 6,480 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 90,727 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory