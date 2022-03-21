$18,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT STOW &GO BLUETOOTH 1OWNER NEW TIRES+ BRAKES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8788700
- Stock #: 3101
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR393555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 158,768 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, 5DR FAMILY VAN STOW & GO , ONE OWNER,SAFETY INCLUDED
BLUETOOTH
, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,
ALL NEW 4 BRAKES + 4 NEW TIRES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING
CLEAN CAR FAX ONE OWNER
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fN6N%2beO4GHWljYDuLNYkbzaJHUJKvSl2
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION GREY EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.