2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,000 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

DVD NAVIGATION NO ACCIDENT POWER SLIDDING NEW TIRE

DVD NAVIGATION NO ACCIDENT POWER SLIDDING NEW TIRE

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9059509
  • Stock #: 3181
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG8GR241140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

CREW 7 PASSENGER FAMILY VAN  FULL STOW & GO ,NO ACCIDENT POWER SLIDDING DOORS POWER LEFT TAIL GATE, DVD , NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA ,BLUE TOOTH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, ALLOY RIMS, HEATED SEAT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL

DVD   NAVIGATION   CAMERA AND BACK UP SENSORS, REMOTE START…

SAFETY INCLUDED

ALL NEW TIRES+ BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) DONE THE DAY OF LISTING

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WHITE  EXTERIOR ON   BLACK INTERIOR

CLEAN car fax ,available at no extra cost

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y75QCV%2FUjzVtN1EndB9DvlFDVc8kSqiY

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Knee Air Bag

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-XXXX

289-837-1234

