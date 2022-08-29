$14,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
DVD NAVIGATION NO ACCIDENT POWER SLIDDING NEW TIRE
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9059509
- Stock #: 3181
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG8GR241140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
CREW 7 PASSENGER FAMILY VAN FULL STOW & GO ,NO ACCIDENT POWER SLIDDING DOORS POWER LEFT TAIL GATE, DVD , NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA ,BLUE TOOTH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, ALLOY RIMS, HEATED SEAT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL
DVD NAVIGATION CAMERA AND BACK UP SENSORS, REMOTE START…
SAFETY INCLUDED
ALL NEW TIRES+ BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) DONE THE DAY OF LISTING
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
CLEAN car fax ,available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y75QCV%2FUjzVtN1EndB9DvlFDVc8kSqiY
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
