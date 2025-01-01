Menu
Recent Arrival!

AWD.

Blue 2016 Ford Edge Titanium 301A | CANADIAN TOURING PKG 301A | CANADIAN TOURING PKG 4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD


Reviews:
 * Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2016 Ford Edge

171,841 KM

Details Description Features

$14,261

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Edge

Titanium 301A | CANADIAN TOURING PKG

12851582

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium 301A | CANADIAN TOURING PKG

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$14,261

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,841KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K82GBB79679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 171,841 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


AWD.

Blue 2016 Ford Edge Titanium 301A | CANADIAN TOURING PKG 301A | CANADIAN TOURING PKG 4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD


Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$14,261

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2016 Ford Edge