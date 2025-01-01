$14,261+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
Titanium 301A | CANADIAN TOURING PKG
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$14,261
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,841KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K82GBB79679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 171,841 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
AWD.
Blue 2016 Ford Edge Titanium 301A | CANADIAN TOURING PKG 301A | CANADIAN TOURING PKG 4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2016 Ford Edge