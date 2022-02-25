$23,980+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
SEL AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | CLEAN CARFAX
104,129KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8370456
- Stock #: K8063
- VIN: 2FMPK4J9XGBC60018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K8063
- Mileage 104,129 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
CLEAN CARFAX * FREE WINTER TIRES ON RIMS * KEY FEATURES; - PANORAMIC ROOF - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - ALLOY WHEELS - MUCH MORE!!
