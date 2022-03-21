Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Edge

146,644 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

  1. 8761187
  2. 8761187
  3. 8761187
  4. 8761187
  5. 8761187
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

146,644KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8761187
  • Stock #: E1727A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J88GBB13848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E1727A
  • Mileage 146,644 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr SEL AWD

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Defroster
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 80,931 KM
$47,988 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 NIGHT
 74,061 KM
$40,988 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger LAR...
 29,438 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory